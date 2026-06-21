India backs SMRs with ₹20,000-cr mission under AERB oversight India Jun 21, 2026

India is betting on small modular reactors (SMRs) to make its nuclear energy cleaner and more flexible.

These compact reactors, backed by a ₹20,000-crore mission, are designed to power industries like steel and cement while keeping costs down and safety tight.

The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board is making sure SMRs meet the same high standards as larger reactors.