India backs SMRs with ₹20,000-cr mission under AERB oversight
India
India is betting on small modular reactors (SMRs) to make its nuclear energy cleaner and more flexible.
These compact reactors, backed by a ₹20,000-crore mission, are designed to power industries like steel and cement while keeping costs down and safety tight.
The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board is making sure SMRs meet the same high standards as larger reactors.
SHANTI Act allows private nuclear participation
With the new SHANTI Act passed last December, private companies can now join India's nuclear energy push.
The law streamlines old rules so both public and private groups can build plants and handle nuclear technology under strict oversight.
It's a big step toward global standards, and could spark fresh innovation in India's clean energy scene.