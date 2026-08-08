India bans renewables within 1 kilometer of international borders

India just rolled out new rules banning solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects within one kilometer of its international borders, including the LoC and the LAC.

The move is all about tightening security, since more developers have been eyeing these sensitive areas.

Now, any project between one and 20km from the border needs a special go-ahead from the Defence Ministry, and anything within 50km must get security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).