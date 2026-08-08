India bans renewables within 1 kilometer of international borders
India just rolled out new rules banning solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects within one kilometer of its international borders, including the LoC and the LAC.
The move is all about tightening security, since more developers have been eyeing these sensitive areas.
Now, any project between one and 20km from the border needs a special go-ahead from the Defence Ministry, and anything within 50km must get security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Developers subject to border security measures
Developers now have to set up anti-drone systems (and pay for them), plus design roads that can double for military use if needed.
There are also new restrictions on hiring workers from Pakistan, China, or Bangladesh: those hires need MHA approval first.
Building heights are capped based on distance from the border, and hotels, housing facilities and other establishments that could attract crowds are discouraged in sensitive areas.
Projects that had already received security clearance from the MHA or an NOC from the Defence Ministry before the guidelines were issued will not be required to apply afresh.