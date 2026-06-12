India bars institutional and commercial buyers from retail fuel outlets India Jun 12, 2026

India just rolled out new rules for buying motor spirit and high-speed diesel (HSD) if you are an institutional or commercial buyer.

For an initial period of up to 90 days, unless revoked earlier, these buyers cannot grab fuel from regular retail outlets. They will need to use their own consumer pumps instead.

It is all about keeping things fair and organized, at least for now.