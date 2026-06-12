India bars institutional and commercial buyers from retail fuel outlets
India
India just rolled out new rules for buying motor spirit and high-speed diesel (HSD) if you are an institutional or commercial buyer.
For an initial period of up to 90 days, unless revoked earlier, these buyers cannot grab fuel from regular retail outlets. They will need to use their own consumer pumps instead.
It is all about keeping things fair and organized, at least for now.
Stations capped at 200L HSD daily
Retail fuel stations are also getting new boundaries: they can only sell up to 200-liter of HSD per customer or vehicle each day, and reselling that fuel is not allowed.
Dealers have been told to stick closely to these guidelines, aiming to prevent misuse and keep distribution smooth during this period.