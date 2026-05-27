India becomes world's top rice producer as foodgrain rises 5% India May 27, 2026

India just pulled off a big win in farming: foodgrain production jumped over 5% in the 2025-26 crop year (ending June 2026), even with tricky weather like delayed monsoons and El Nino.

Rice output hit a record 154.02 mt in the 2025-26 crop year, making India the world's top rice producer.

Wheat was projected at 120.66 mt in the 2025-26 crop year (a record).