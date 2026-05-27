India becomes world's top rice producer as foodgrain rises 5%
India
India just pulled off a big win in farming: foodgrain production jumped over 5% in the 2025-26 crop year (ending June 2026), even with tricky weather like delayed monsoons and El Nino.
Rice output hit a record 154.02 mt in the 2025-26 crop year, making India the world's top rice producer.
Wheat was projected at 120.66 mt in the 2025-26 crop year (a record).
India pulses up, maize crosses 50Mt
Pulses production rose 6.7% in the 2025-26 crop year, and maize crossed the 50 mt mark for the first time in the 2025-26 crop year.
On the flip side, nutri cereals and cotton took a hit.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited smart policies and research for these wins.