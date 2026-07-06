India begins 1st caste-inclusive census pretest across 16 states UTs India Jul 06, 2026

India's Census rehearsal just kicked off in 16 states and union territories, and for the first time, people are being asked to record their caste.

This pretest is all about figuring out how to collect caste data smoothly before the big Population Census in 2027.

The feedback from this run will help shape how things work when it's time for the real deal.