India Biennale 2026: Dates, venues, theme, ticket prices
What's the story
The national capital will soon be transformed into a massive art trail with the India Biennale 2026. The event will run for 108 days from December 4, 2026, to March 21, 2027. It will take place at some of Delhi's most iconic heritage sites like Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Purana Qila. The festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture under the Government of India and is its second edition.
Festival theme
Theme and curatorial vision
The theme for this year's festival is "Tat Tvam Asi," which means "You Are That." Inspired by the Upanishads, it delves into the connection between individuals and their environment.
The curatorial vision of the event encourages visitors to "look beyond themselves and recognize connections between culture, community, memory, and place."
The festival will feature contemporary art, architecture, and design along with live performances across different locations in Delhi.
Venue details
Major venues and exhibitions
Purana Qila will be the main venue of the festival, hosting exhibitions, installations, performances, and cultural exchanges.
Other major venues include Red Fort with exhibitions like "Reconnecting Through Stories," "Inheritance, Present Tense," and "The Mirror Men."
Qutub Minar will host "Varanasi The Timeless" and "BETWEEN: The Doors We Carry."
Lodhi Garden will present "The Eternal Fold," while Humayun's Tomb will showcase projects from the Italian Cultural Institute in New Delhi.
Ticket information
How to book tickets?
Tickets for the festival can be booked through its official website.
There are five ticket categories, ranging from a One Day Pass priced at ₹100 to a Full Season pass costing ₹3,000. The Premium Pass priced at ₹10,000 includes additional benefits like parking and guided walkthroughs.
Each pass admits one person and comes with its own QR code for entry into participating monuments without needing separate monument tickets.
Visit planning
Plan your visit
Visitors are advised to plan their visits in advance, as exhibitions are spread across different parts of Delhi.
You could start with the Red Fort and then explore other cultural spaces in central Delhi.
Another day could be dedicated to Qutub Minar and Mehrauli, while Purana Qila deserves a longer visit since it is the main venue.
Also, check individual exhibition dates before setting out, as not every project runs for the entire festival duration.