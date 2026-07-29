India blames Pakistan for stalling SAARC amid Maldives revival push
India has openly blamed Pakistan for holding back the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), saying there just isn't enough goodwill to move things forward.
The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it plainly: "Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are actually stymying SAARC... After all, cooperation does require goodwill."
This comes right after Maldives pushed to revive the group.
Muizzu offers mediation Bangladesh urges meetings
Maldives's President Mohamed Muizzu recently urged SAARC members to talk things out and even offered his country as a mediator.
Bangladesh also stepped up, suggesting practical ideas like more meetings and better funding to help get regional teamwork going again.
For now, though, tensions, especially between India and Pakistan, are keeping SAARC stuck in neutral.