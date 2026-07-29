India blames Pakistan for stalling SAARC amid Maldives revival push

India has openly blamed Pakistan for holding back the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), saying there just isn't enough goodwill to move things forward.

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it plainly: "Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are actually stymying SAARC... After all, cooperation does require goodwill."

This comes right after Maldives pushed to revive the group.