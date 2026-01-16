India blocks 7,800+ illegal betting sites in major crackdown
India just blocked over 7,800 illegal betting and gambling websites, with the latest sweep shutting down 242 more links on January 16.
This comes after the Online Gaming Act was signed into law last year, banning real-money games and ads but encouraging e-sports and social gaming instead.
Why should you care?
The crackdown targets those running or promoting these shady sites—not regular players—aiming to protect people from scams, addiction, and financial loss.
Beyond safety, the new rules are designed to help India's digital economy grow by supporting safe online gaming and creating more jobs in tech.