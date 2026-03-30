India blocks internet connected Chinese CCTV sales from April 1

Indian CCTV makers adopt Taiwanese chipsets

As of February 2026, Indian players controlled over 80% of the CCTV market: CP Plus alone holds nearly half.

Most have switched to Taiwanese chipsets instead. Companies like Bosch and Honeywell still do well in high-end systems.

Analysts say the bill of materials rose about 15% to 20%, which has contributed to higher camera prices; global memory and processor shortages are also adding pressure.