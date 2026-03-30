India blocks internet connected Chinese CCTV sales from April 1
India
India is blocking the sale of internet-connected CCTV cameras from Chinese companies like Hikvision, Dahua, and TP-Link starting April 1, 2026.
The government wants to boost national security and rely less on foreign tech, so new rules now stop certification for devices using Chinese chipsets.
Indian CCTV makers adopt Taiwanese chipsets
As of February 2026, Indian players controlled over 80% of the CCTV market: CP Plus alone holds nearly half.
Most have switched to Taiwanese chipsets instead. Companies like Bosch and Honeywell still do well in high-end systems.
Analysts say the bill of materials rose about 15% to 20%, which has contributed to higher camera prices; global memory and processor shortages are also adding pressure.