India boosts Africa strategy as Bangladesh foreign minister visits India
India
As Bangladesh's foreign minister visits India from April 7 to 9, India is stepping up its game in Africa.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led a meeting in Delhi to talk strategy: think more trade, investment, defense teamwork, and educational exchanges with African nations.
India backs AfCFTA, deepens Africa partnerships
India is also leaning on its long-standing connections with Africa to boost collaboration. It voiced support for the African Continental Free Trade Area at a World Trade Organization meeting in Cameroon.
Meanwhile, Indian officials and ministers have been discussing deeper partnerships with Ethiopia, Cameroon, and South Africa.
Plus, St. Kitts and Nevis opened its high commission in Delhi, another sign of growing global ties.