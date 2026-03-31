India boosts African energy imports amid West Asia conflict

India widens crude supplier list

India has trimmed its reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for crude oil from 45% to 30% and is now buying from a wider mix of countries: think Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, and Mozambique, plus the US and Russia.

Over 10 years, India's crude supplier list jumped from 27 to 41.

Even with global hiccups, fuel supplies in India have stayed steady; LPG cylinder deliveries are catching up after some delays.

All in all, diversifying seems to be working out for India's energy security.