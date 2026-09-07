India boosts coal deliveries 20% to refill 53 low-stock plants
India
India just boosted coal deliveries to power plants by 20% between September 3 and 6, 2026, after reports showed that 53 coal-fired plants were running dangerously low, less than a quarter of their usual stock.
The move is meant to ease the position at those plants.
Coal rake loading climbs to 444
The Coal Ministry says it is keeping a close eye on these struggling plants and taking steps to steady their supply.
With coal rake loading rising from 370 to 444 rakes in just four days, and daily production at Coal India also picking up, officials hope this will quickly refill stocks and prevent power cuts.