India boosts DAP imports 12% to 1.35 million tons pre-monsoon

Indian Potash deals $930-$935 per ton

Indian Potash Ltd. locked in new deals at $930 to $935 per ton, way higher than earlier this year's $667.50 price tag.

Higher sulfur prices are also making things tougher for fertilizer makers.

On top of that, India bought 2.5 million tons of urea at nearly double pre-conflict rates and is offering subsidies to help farmers handle these rising costs for rice and soybeans.