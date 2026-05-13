India boosts DAP imports 12% to 1.35 million tons pre-monsoon
India
India just upped its DAP fertilizer imports by 12%, grabbing 1.35 million tons instead of the planned 1.2 million, mainly because global prices shot up 39% after the Middle East conflict messed with supplies.
With monsoon crop season coming up, the country is making sure farmers have what they need, even as costs climb.
Indian Potash deals $930-$935 per ton
Indian Potash Ltd. locked in new deals at $930 to $935 per ton, way higher than earlier this year's $667.50 price tag.
Higher sulfur prices are also making things tougher for fertilizer makers.
On top of that, India bought 2.5 million tons of urea at nearly double pre-conflict rates and is offering subsidies to help farmers handle these rising costs for rice and soybeans.