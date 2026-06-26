India boosts earthquake early warning and monitoring in Himalayas
India is stepping up its earthquake safety game, especially in the Himalayan region, with new monitoring networks and early warning systems.
While scientists still can't predict earthquakes perfectly, these systems can spot seismic activity and give people a few seconds' heads-up before strong shaking hits.
The National Centre for Seismology is working on smarter algorithms to make alerts faster and more accurate.
Uttarakhand and IIT Roorkee developed BhuDEV
Teaming up with IIT Roorkee, the Uttarakhand government developed the BhuDEV app to send early earthquake alerts straight to residents' phones.
It's part of a bigger push to keep people safer in quake-prone areas.
Japan Taiwan US have advanced EEW
Countries like Japan, Taiwan, and the US have some of the most advanced EEW systems, and India is working to make its own networks stronger and more reliable for everyone.