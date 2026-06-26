India boosts earthquake early warning and monitoring in Himalayas India Jun 26, 2026

India is stepping up its earthquake safety game, especially in the Himalayan region, with new monitoring networks and early warning systems.

While scientists still can't predict earthquakes perfectly, these systems can spot seismic activity and give people a few seconds' heads-up before strong shaking hits.

The National Centre for Seismology is working on smarter algorithms to make alerts faster and more accurate.