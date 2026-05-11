India boosts green energy corridor investments to stabilize grid
India
India is ramping up investments in green energy corridors to keep the electricity grid stable as renewable energy expands quickly.
At a recent industry summit, MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said these upgrades are key to affordable, reliable energy and steady economic growth.
Government boosts transmission and storage systems
The government is boosting transmission lines, storage systems, and grid modernisation so clean energy can flow smoothly across the country.
Lowering electricity costs is also a big goal.
Sarangi stressed that innovation and better planning will help India stay competitive globally.
Industry leaders say bioenergy, green hydrogen, and battery storage are set to play a bigger role too, but they are facing financing barriers.