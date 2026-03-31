India boosts US LPG purchases after UAE's Al Ruwais attacks

US supplies 10% of India's LPG

The US already covers about 10% of India's LPG imports, and that number is set to grow.

Imports of US natural gas liquids jumped from just 2,000 barrels a day in 2016 to 139,000 last year.

With bigger shipments of propane and butane in 2025, India's move highlights how it's working to keep homes fueled, even when global politics get messy.