India boosts visa processing in Bangladesh after tourist visas reopened
India is stepping up its visa game in Bangladesh after seeing a surge in applications since tourist visas reopened on June 28.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka says it is all about making travel easier for business, tourism, and medical needs.
The long lines at the Dhaka visa center show just how eager people are to cross borders again.
India processing over 1,500 visas daily
Even after security issues like the August 2024 attacks on visa centers, India hasn't slowed down: more than 1,500 visas across all categories except tourist visas are being processed daily.
High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi visited the center recently and stressed how important strong ties and easy travel are for both countries.
Local business leaders agree: better visa services mean smoother trade and improved healthcare access for everyone.