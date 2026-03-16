India braces for record power demand amid energy crisis
India is gearing up for its highest-ever summer power demand, expected to hit 283 GW, which is a big jump from the previous 250 GW record.
This spike comes as the country deals with an energy crunch made worse by the war in Iran, which has disrupted global fuel supplies and made it harder for India to import LNG and crude oil.
Authorities are taking measures to ensure fuel supplies
To keep the lights on, authorities are moving quickly: coal miners and the railway department are being engaged to ensure fuel supplies from April, and coal plants might delay maintenance or even restart idle power stations.
The LPG shortage means more people are switching to electric stoves, adding pressure as temperatures rise.
Meeting evening demand could still be tricky since solar power drops off after sunset and gas supplies remain tight.