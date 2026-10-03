India brings back alleged drug kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkiye
India just managed to bring back alleged drug kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkiye after he dodged justice with a fake identity and Turkish citizenship.
Home Minister Amit Shah called the move a "historic milestone" since Singh is accused of running a major heroin and meth operation from Afghanistan to India.
Singh deported after alias Navab Virk
Singh was deported from Turkiye after Indian agencies tracked him down and uncovered his true identity. He had been living there as "Navab Virk" before being brought back to India and lodged in custody pending cases related to drug trafficking.
His deportation in September 2026 marks a big win for India's fight against global drug syndicates, especially since his cousin Prabhdeep was also extradited in May this year as part of the same probe.
Authorities say this shows how international teamwork can actually make a difference against organized crime.