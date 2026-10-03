India brings back alleged drug kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkiye

Singh was deported from Turkiye after Indian agencies tracked him down and uncovered his true identity. He had been living there as "Navab Virk" before being brought back to India and lodged in custody pending cases related to drug trafficking.

His deportation in September 2026 marks a big win for India's fight against global drug syndicates, especially since his cousin Prabhdeep was also extradited in May this year as part of the same probe.

Authorities say this shows how international teamwork can actually make a difference against organized crime.