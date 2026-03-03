India buys more S-400s, missiles after Pakistan's air-defense failure

S-400s' stellar performance against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

The S-400s proved their worth by intercepting Pakistani fighter aircraft and a surveillance plane, and India's air-defence network countered cruise and ballistic missiles—setting a record for the longest-range air kill at over 300km—while Pakistan's defenses fell short.

With three squadrons already active and two more arriving in March and November 2026, India is also looking to buy missiles in significant numbers to restock after recent operations.

The Navy's new missile contract on the same day shows how serious India is about modernizing its defenses across all fronts.