India calls for immediate ceasefire in Iran-Gulf conflict
India
India is asking everyone to take a step back and talk things out as tensions rise in Iran and the Gulf.
The government is especially worried about Indian nationals in the region, with reports of casualties and missing people since fighting broke out on February 28.
With over one crore Indians living in the Gulf, officials say diplomacy is urgently needed to keep people safe.
India asks all sides to show restraint
The conflict has made life risky for civilians and is shaking up vital trade routes that India relies on for energy supplies.
Attacks on merchant ships have added to worries.
India's message: all sides need to show restraint and put civilian safety first while working toward a peaceful solution.