India calls for UN reforms, Gaza ceasefire at BRICS meet
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for major global reform at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. He also demanded a revamp of the United Nations Security Council and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The two-day meeting at Bharat Mandapam is the first major ministerial engagement under India's 2026 chairmanship of BRICS.
Global challenges
Jaishankar's warning on global challenges
Jaishankar warned that the world is facing more than just bad luck but a convergence of challenges testing multilateral systems. He said conflicts, climate events, and the COVID-19 pandemic have widened vulnerabilities. "There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilizing role," he said in his welcome remarks. The minister stressed on BRICS solidarity to promote stability and prosperity through collective action.
Global issues
EAM on Gaza
On the Gaza conflict, he said it has "grave humanitarian implications" and that what is needed now is "a sustained ceasefire, humanitarian access, and a credible pathway toward a durable and peaceful resolution." He also said that India "supports a two-state solution where the Palestine issue is concerned."
Humanitarian crisis
'Conflict in West Asia deserves special attention'
His statement also referred to instability in the Gulf region, including threats to marine commerce and energy infrastructure. "The conflict in West Asia deserves special attention. Continued tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the situation's fragility," he said. He also highlighted instability in other parts, including Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. "Taken together, they underline a clear reality: stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal," he said.
Institutional reform
Minister calls for reforms in broken multilateral institutions
The minister also called for reforms in broken multilateral institutions, especially the United Nations. He demanded expansion of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories. Jaishankar also criticized unilateral sanctions as inconsistent with international law and warned they disproportionately affect developing countries. He also addressed the threat of terrorism, emphasizing zero tolerance as an uncompromising norm. "Zero tolerance must remain an uncompromising and universal norm," he said.