India calls Pakistan's Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh claims 'baseless'
On July 23, 2026, India pushed back against Pakistan's claims about Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, calling them "baseless."
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan was using the forum to spread false stories and had "no right" to comment on Indian territories.
He also called out Pakistan for misusing international platforms to cover up its support for cross-border terrorism.
India confirms Indus Waters Treaty suspension
India confirmed it has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty because of Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism, including an attack in Pahalgam.
Jaiswal made it clear: the treaty will not be restored unless Pakistan stops these activities for good.
He also criticized Pakistan's use of religious propaganda to distract from its own problems and urged it to dismantle terror networks instead of blaming neighbors.