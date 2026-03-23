India can become developed nation by 2047: ISRO chief
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan is optimistic that India will reach developed nation status by its 100th Independence Day in 2047.
Speaking at the University of Calcutta's convocation, where he was honored for his space research work, he highlighted the country's progress and potential.
Narayanan urges universities to focus on innovation, research
Narayanan encouraged students and universities to focus on innovation, research, and working with global partners.
He sees these efforts as key to achieving Viksit Bharat 2047, the goal of a fully developed India by the centenary of independence.
Narayanan highlights international collaboration in space exploration
He pointed out cooperation on the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite and upcoming milestones.
An Indian space station is a future goal, and a crewed lunar mission is a future objective.
Science for the people
Narayanan also emphasized that ISRO isn't just about rockets: it operates multiple space applications aimed at improving everyday life in India, showing how science can directly benefit people.