India, Canada ink $2.6B uranium deal amid trade talks
India
India and Canada welcomed a massive $2.6 billion uranium supply deal as part of bigger trade talks in New Delhi.
The two countries are working toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA); Prime Minister Modi said they aim to ramp up their trade to $50 billion by 2030, while Canada's statement sets a $70 billion target.
Beyond business: leaders say new partnerships will create jobs
This partnership isn't just about business—it's also about moving past old tensions and building stronger ties.
The visit saw over $5.5 billion in new deals for tech, AI, clean energy, and more, plus Canada joining global green alliances with India.
Leaders say these moves will create thousands of jobs and help both countries build more resilient supply chains for the future.