India-Canada ink 'landmark' uranium supply deal, critical minerals MoU

India and Canada have taken a major step in strengthening their energy and technology ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on critical minerals cooperation. The agreement was signed during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's first official visit to India. The MoU aims to secure supply chains for key resources required for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, batteries, and advanced manufacturing.

Uranium deal Long-term uranium supply agreement signed Along with the MoU, a long-term uranium supply agreement was also signed between the two countries. The deal is worth C$2.6 billion (approximately $1.9 billion) and involves Canadian producer Cameco Corp supplying 22 million pounds (around 11,000 tons) of uranium to India from 2027 to 2035. This comes as India plans to ramp up its nuclear generation capacity from the current 8.8 gigawatts to 100 gigawatts by 2047.

Tech partnership Agreements to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, emerging technologies The agreements also include plans to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, critical minerals, nuclear power, technology, and advanced research. PM Modi said both nations would work together on small modular reactors and advanced reactors. The two countries also committed to expanding collaboration in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, supercomputing, and semiconductors.

Clean energy Canada joins International Solar Alliance, Global Biofuel Alliance Canada also announced its decision to join the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance during PM Carney's visit. PM Modi welcomed this move and announced plans for an India-Canada Renewable Energy and Storage Summit later this year. The agreements mark a thaw in bilateral relations after tensions in 2023 over allegations of Indian-linked involvement in violent incidents on Canadian soil.

