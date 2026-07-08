India caps PDS broken rice at 10% raw 5% parboiled
India
India just rolled out a new plan to reduce the amount of broken grains in rice given through the Public Distribution System (PDS).
Now, only up to 10% broken grains are allowed in raw rice and 5% in parboiled rice.
The goal? Make better use of food stocks and free up storage space.
RMT auctions broken rice at ₹20/kg
The Rice Milling Transformation (RMT) scheme will save about 4 million tons worth of storage by keeping more processed rice at millers' sites instead of government warehouses.
Broken rice will be auctioned from millers' premises with a base price of ₹20 per kg, which helps ethanol makers cut costs for biofuel, and keeps things running smoother for both farmers and consumers.
This move also means less money spent on transporting bulky grain across states.