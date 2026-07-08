India caps PDS broken rice at 10% raw 5% parboiled

RMT auctions broken rice at ₹20/kg

The Rice Milling Transformation (RMT) scheme will save about 4 million tons worth of storage by keeping more processed rice at millers' sites instead of government warehouses.

Broken rice will be auctioned from millers' premises with a base price of ₹20 per kg, which helps ethanol makers cut costs for biofuel, and keeps things running smoother for both farmers and consumers.

This move also means less money spent on transporting bulky grain across states.