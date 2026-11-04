India caps surplus grain ethanol use at 4.84 billion liters
India
India just set a limit on how much surplus rice and damaged grains can be used for making ethanol: 4.84 billion liters for most of the 2026-27 supply year.
With most sugarcane-based feedstocks now off the table, ethanol makers are turning to maize, which is already driving up demand and prices.
India's 20% blending threatened by maize
The government is aiming for 20% ethanol-blended petrol in the 2026-27 supply year.
But with more maize going into fuel, its price has jumped to 30 to 31 rupees per kilogram, and India's ability to meet its blending target could get tricky if supplies fall short.