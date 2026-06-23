India cautiously welcomes U.S.-Iran agreement to ease energy and trade
India has cautiously welcomed the new U.S.-Iran agreement, hoping it will make energy supplies steadier and global trade smoother.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval welcomed the opening of the Strait of Hormuz (a crucial shipping route) at a BRICS meeting, saying it could help fix supply chain issues and ease shortages in things like fertilizers and chemicals.
Doval, Modi and Vance welcome deal
Doval pointed out that keeping the Strait open is vital for economic growth in the region.
Prime Minister Modi had earlier highlighted that this deal could bring stability to West Asia and keep shipping moving freely.
US Vice President JD Vance also sounded upbeat after recent talks, calling them "a very productive 36 hours" and expressing optimism over progress on maritime security, regional stability and nuclear oversight.