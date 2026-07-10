India changes rules for alcohol-based cough syrups, oral medicines 

New regulations

Amendment expected to strengthen regulatory oversight

"The amendment is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight over those medicinal products containing alcohol, ensuring their supply only through the regulated pharmaceutical supply chain. It will significantly reduce the possibility of diversion and misuse while ensuring their continued availability for legitimate therapeutic use," the government said. The decision to tighten regulations comes after regulatory committees such as the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) and the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) recommended closer control of these formulations.