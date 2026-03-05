India, China bear brunt of metabolic diseases in Asia-Pacific: Study

High blood pressure tops the list—causing over 6 million deaths and 138 million years lost to poor health. Obesity, high cholesterol, and type-2 diabetes also play a big part. Since 1990, these issues have grown up to nearly four times worse in some places.

Urgent teamwork needed to tackle issue

Metabolic diseases are on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region—so healthy habits matter more than ever.

The study's message is clear: if we want a healthier future (and meet those UN goals), everyone needs to get involved—from individuals making small changes to governments working together.