India-China border calm, NS Raja Subramani credits Modi Xi meeting
India
India's top military chief, General NS Raja Subramani, says things are calm along the India-China border right now, so no need to stress.
At the NDTV Defence Summit, he credited the recent meeting between both countries' leaders, including Modi and Xi, for keeping things stable since that tense clash in 2020.
Subramani says India ready for Pakistan
General Subramani also touched on Pakistan, making it clear that India is ready for any threat from across the border.
He pointed to Operation Sindoor and focused on the military's preparedness and focus on keeping things secure.