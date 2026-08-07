India, China hold border talks ahead of Xi Jinping's visit
What's the story
India and China held "frank" border talks under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) framework ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit. The meeting was held in New Delhi on Thursday and reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh while the Chinese side was headed by Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department.
Discussion topics
Talks followed up on special representatives' meeting outcomes
The two sides discussed boundary delimitation, border management, mechanism-building, and trans-border cooperation.
They also reviewed the situation along the LAC and agreed to continue using diplomatic and military channels to address outstanding issues.
These channels include WMCC meetings, local commander-level meetings, among others.
The talks also followed up on the outcomes of the 24th meeting of Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question.
Water security
India raised concerns over transborder rivers
India stressed the need for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on transborder rivers.
New Delhi highlighted China's importance of sharing technical information on upstream projects, which is significant for India's water security.
The issue has been a major concern due to projects undertaken upstream in China.
Both sides reiterated that peace and tranquility along the border are vital for broader bilateral relations.
Bilateral ties
Increased diplomatic engagement between India, China
The talks come amid increased diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing in recent months.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Beijing on July 28 for discussions on bilateral ties.
This was after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at ASEAN-related meetings in Manila on July 21.
Jaishankar stressed that peace along the border is a "pre-requisite" for normalizing India-China ties based on mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity.
Rebuilding efforts
Steps taken to rebuild ties after Galwan clashes
India and China have taken several steps to rebuild ties that deteriorated after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.
Diplomatic and military negotiations led to disengagement from several friction points, including Depsang and Demchok, in October 2024.
The two countries have also resumed various bilateral engagements such as the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, visa services, and direct flight connectivity.