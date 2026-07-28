India-China border trade through Lipulekh Pass to resume August 1

After a long more-than-six-year pause, the India-China border trade through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass is finally set to restart on August 1, 2026.

In the first phase, 20 Indian traders will be allowed into Purang (Taklakot), not to sell goods just yet, but to check on inventory left behind when COVID-19 abruptly stopped things in 2019 and see if facilities are ready for business.