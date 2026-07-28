India-China border trade through Lipulekh Pass to resume August 1
After a long more-than-six-year pause, the India-China border trade through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass is finally set to restart on August 1, 2026.
In the first phase, 20 Indian traders will be allowed into Purang (Taklakot), not to sell goods just yet, but to check on inventory left behind when COVID-19 abruptly stopped things in 2019 and see if facilities are ready for business.
Centuries-old lifeline for Uttarakhand traders
This route isn't just about trade: it's been a lifeline for tribal traders from Uttarakhand's Vyans, Darma, and Chaudas valleys for centuries.
Many families have depended on this cross-border exchange with Western Tibet for generations.
The hope is that reopening the route will bring some much-needed economic relief and help these communities bounce back after tough years.