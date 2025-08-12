India-China direct flights might restart next month

India and China are likely to resume direct flight services as early as next month, according to a Bloomberg report. The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 28. Direct commercial flights between the two nations have been suspended since early 2020.

Flight preparations Airlines asked to prepare for flights at short notice Since the suspension, travelers have had to transit via regional hubs such as Hong Kong or Singapore. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India has asked domestic airlines like Air India and IndiGo to prepare for flights to China at short notice. An official announcement on the resumption could be made during or shortly after the SCO summit later this month.

Diplomatic efforts PM Modi's 1st visit to China in years PM Modi's upcoming visit is his first in several years and comes amid efforts to stabilize ties after strained relations following the 2020 border clashes in Ladakh. The SCO summit will also see major powers including China, Russia, and Central Asian states. Notably, India recently started issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals after years of restrictions.