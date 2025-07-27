India-China relations: India resumes tourist visas for Chinese travelers

Trust needs rebuilding, says Sitharaman

This cautious reset comes as India resumes tourist visas for Chinese travelers and China lifts visa curbs for Indians—small but real steps toward normalizing ties.

Still, Sitharaman made it clear that trust needs rebuilding.

At the same time, India is actively diversifying trade with other partners like the US, EU, and Australia to avoid putting all its eggs in one basket.

With border tensions still simmering and a huge trade gap ($99 billion deficit), this careful approach could help stabilize the region and open up new opportunities in tech, renewables, and manufacturing.

```