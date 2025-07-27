India-China relations: India resumes tourist visas for Chinese travelers
India is slowly reopening economic doors to China after years of tension, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared.
This follows a high-profile visit by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to China in 2023 and signals both countries are cautiously exploring the possibility of relaxing some investment rules and engaging in more business discussions.
Trust needs rebuilding, says Sitharaman
This cautious reset comes as India resumes tourist visas for Chinese travelers and China lifts visa curbs for Indians—small but real steps toward normalizing ties.
Still, Sitharaman made it clear that trust needs rebuilding.
At the same time, India is actively diversifying trade with other partners like the US, EU, and Australia to avoid putting all its eggs in one basket.
With border tensions still simmering and a huge trade gap ($99 billion deficit), this careful approach could help stabilize the region and open up new opportunities in tech, renewables, and manufacturing.
```