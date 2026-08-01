India China trade restarts at Shipki La after 6 years
India
Trade between India and China has finally restarted at the historic Shipki La route in Himachal Pradesh, ending a six-year pause.
On Saturday, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi sent off 16 local traders with traditional khataks as they headed to Tibet's Shipki village for barter deals; each trip now has to wrap up in 72 hours.
Chhuppan Trade Mart built ₹1.7 cr
A Chhuppan Trade Mart has opened at Shipki La to make cross-border business smoother, built for ₹1.7 crore.
Right now, traders can export 72 items from India and import 30 from China, but there is hope this list will grow.
Negi said he will push the request forward.
Negi said reopening this route will mean more jobs and better incomes in the border region.