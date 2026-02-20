India clarifies stand on Israel-Palestine conflict
India's Foreign Ministry has cleared the air about its involvement in a recent global statement criticizing Israel's actions in the West Bank.
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that India wasn't actually part of a negotiated deal, but instead backed a joint note from the India-Arab League meeting—reaffirming support for peace in the Middle East and a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders.
India lays out position on Russia oil, Pakistan, Afghanistan
The statement highlights peaceful coexistence and upholds Palestinian rights, echoing what's laid out in the Delhi Declaration.
On other fronts, India says Venezuela could be considered if it is commercially viable, while it has already made its position clear on Russian oil.
When it comes to Pakistan, cross-border terrorism remains India's main worry, while on Afghanistan India says its position is well known.