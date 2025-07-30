Next Article
India clears 6 new submarines with advanced AIP tech
Big news for the Navy: India just approved six brand-new submarines with advanced Air-Independent Propulsion tech.
Built at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai with Germany's TKMS, these subs are designed to stay underwater longer and be extra stealthy.
For now, plans for three more Scorpene subs are paused.
Deal still needs final sign-offs
This multi-billion dollar deal still needs final sign-offs from top defense committees, but once cleared, it'll seriously upgrade the Navy's fleet.
TKMS and Spain's Navantia were both in the race—India picked TKMS to help boost homegrown defense skills and cut down on relying on foreign suppliers for critical gear.