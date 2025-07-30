Himachal Pradesh: Kailash Yatra paused as heavy rains block roads
Heavy monsoon rains have hit Himachal Pradesh hard this week, blocking nearly 300 roads and forcing the Kinnar Kailash Yatra in Kinnaur to pause for now.
Mandi district was especially affected, with most of the closures.
Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties so far, but several vehicles in Kullu were buried under landslide debris.
Over 100 goats, sheep killed by lightning
The weather department has put out a yellow alert for more heavy rain through August 3. Bhattiyat in Chamba saw the highest rainfall at 182.6mm.
A lightning strike near Kangra's Droneshwar Mahadev temple killed over 100 goats and sheep—a tough blow for local herders.
Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has suffered losses worth ₹1,599 crore, with dozens of lives lost and over a thousand homes damaged.
The government is staying alert as more storms are on the way.