Himachal Pradesh: Kailash Yatra paused as heavy rains block roads

Over 100 goats, sheep killed by lightning

The weather department has put out a yellow alert for more heavy rain through August 3. Bhattiyat in Chamba saw the highest rainfall at 182.6mm.

A lightning strike near Kangra's Droneshwar Mahadev temple killed over 100 goats and sheep—a tough blow for local herders.

Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has suffered losses worth ₹1,599 crore, with dozens of lives lost and over a thousand homes damaged.

The government is staying alert as more storms are on the way.