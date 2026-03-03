India clears $7 billion deal for 60 new transport aircraft
Big update for the Indian Air Force: India just cleared the purchase of 60 new medium transport aircraft to phase out its old Soviet-era planes.
Plus, DRDO is kicking off a project to build an Indian-made unmanned combat drone.
Embraer and Lockheed will lead this upgrade
Out of the 60 planes, 12 will arrive ready-to-fly, while 48 will be built in India—part of the push for more self-reliant defense tech.
The Embraer C-390 (with Mahindra) and Lockheed Martin's tie-up with Tata are leading this ₹1 lakh crore upgrade.
These aircraft can haul over 25 tons and handle tough, high-altitude missions.
Meanwhile, DRDO is starting work on a new combat drone
DRDO's new drone project aims to boost India's own tech alongside a $4 billion deal for US-made MQ-9 drones.
These drones can fly over 30 hours at high altitudes—perfect for surveillance or combat—and will serve all three armed forces.
With UAVs proving their worth in Ukraine, India is now ready
With wars like Russia-Ukraine showing how vital UAVs are, this step gives India a serious edge and modernizes its airlift game right when it matters most.