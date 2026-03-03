India clears $7 billion deal for 60 new transport aircraft

Big update for the Indian Air Force: India just cleared the purchase of 60 new medium transport aircraft to phase out its old Soviet-era planes. Plus, DRDO is kicking off a project to build an Indian-made unmanned combat drone.

Embraer and Lockheed will lead this upgrade Out of the 60 planes, 12 will arrive ready-to-fly, while 48 will be built in India—part of the push for more self-reliant defense tech.

The Embraer C-390 (with Mahindra) and Lockheed Martin's tie-up with Tata are leading this ₹1 lakh crore upgrade.

These aircraft can haul over 25 tons and handle tough, high-altitude missions.

Meanwhile, DRDO is starting work on a new combat drone DRDO's new drone project aims to boost India's own tech alongside a $4 billion deal for US-made MQ-9 drones.

These drones can fly over 30 hours at high altitudes—perfect for surveillance or combat—and will serve all three armed forces.