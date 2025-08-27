Next Article
India clears bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
India just got the green light from Prime Minister Modi's cabinet to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, aiming to bring this major sports event to Ahmedabad.
The Indian Olympic Association already backed the plan earlier this month, and now a final proposal is due by August 31, 2024.
Nigeria and India are the only bidders
If India wins, Ahmedabad could see a huge boost—think world-class stadiums like Narendra Modi Stadium, more jobs, and athletes and officials from 72 countries.
It's also a big step toward India's dream of hosting the 2036 Olympics.
The decision on who gets to host will be made in November in Glasgow, with Nigeria also expressing interest after Canada dropped out.