India clears illegal structures, adjusts security at Pakistan High Commission
India
India just cleared out illegal structures and adjusted security outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, basically matching what Pakistan did to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a few days ago.
It's a classic diplomatic back-and-forth, both sides signaling their frustration, but without actually stopping embassy work.
Longstanding India Pakistan embassy signaling pattern
India and Pakistan have a long history of these subtle moves, like changing security setups or limiting staff to send each other messages when things get tense.