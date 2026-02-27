Indian Navy commissions 'Dolphin Hunter' INS Anjadip in Chennai

The Indian Navy has commissioned the INS Anjadip, a state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare (ASW) shallow water craft. The vessel was commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the Chennai Port. This is the third of eight vessels being constructed under the ASW shallow water craft project, which aims to bolster India's coastal defense capabilities.

Vessel features Role of vessel in coastal waters INS Anjadip has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata. It is a 77-meter-long vessel, specifically built to tackle the challenges of littoral combat environments. The ship is designed to detect, track, and neutralize enemy submarines in coastal waters. It has been aptly named "Dolphin Hunter" for its primary mission of submarine detection and neutralization.

Tech and capabilities Equipped with cutting-edge ASW weapons The Indian Navy has stated that the ship is equipped with indigenous, cutting-edge ASW weapons and sensor packages. These include hull-mounted sonar, Abhay, lightweight torpedoes, and ASW rockets. Apart from its primary role in anti-submarine warfare, INS Anjadip can also carry out coastal surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations, and search-and-rescue missions.

Advertisement

Propulsion and construction The ship can reach speeds of up to 25 knots INS Anjadip is powered by a high-speed water-jet propulsion system that can reach speeds of up to 25 knots (46.3km/h). This feature allows for rapid response and sustained operational capability in critical littoral and shallow-water environments. The induction of the vessel, which has been named after the island off the coast of Karwar (North Karnataka in the Arabian Sea), bolsters the Navy's capacity to safeguard India's vast maritime interests and the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Advertisement