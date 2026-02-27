Indian Navy commissions 'Dolphin Hunter' INS Anjadip in Chennai
What's the story
The Indian Navy has commissioned the INS Anjadip, a state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare (ASW) shallow water craft. The vessel was commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at the Chennai Port. This is the third of eight vessels being constructed under the ASW shallow water craft project, which aims to bolster India's coastal defense capabilities.
Vessel features
Role of vessel in coastal waters
INS Anjadip has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata. It is a 77-meter-long vessel, specifically built to tackle the challenges of littoral combat environments. The ship is designed to detect, track, and neutralize enemy submarines in coastal waters. It has been aptly named "Dolphin Hunter" for its primary mission of submarine detection and neutralization.
Tech and capabilities
Equipped with cutting-edge ASW weapons
The Indian Navy has stated that the ship is equipped with indigenous, cutting-edge ASW weapons and sensor packages. These include hull-mounted sonar, Abhay, lightweight torpedoes, and ASW rockets. Apart from its primary role in anti-submarine warfare, INS Anjadip can also carry out coastal surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations, and search-and-rescue missions.
Propulsion and construction
The ship can reach speeds of up to 25 knots
INS Anjadip is powered by a high-speed water-jet propulsion system that can reach speeds of up to 25 knots (46.3km/h). This feature allows for rapid response and sustained operational capability in critical littoral and shallow-water environments. The induction of the vessel, which has been named after the island off the coast of Karwar (North Karnataka in the Arabian Sea), bolsters the Navy's capacity to safeguard India's vast maritime interests and the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Maritime security
Significance of the vessel for India
INS Anjadip is expected to enhance India's ability to monitor submarine activity near its shores and respond quickly to potential threats. The ship's commissioning comes amid growing regional maritime tensions and the strategic importance of coastal waters. Admiral Tripathi emphasized that this vessel significantly strengthens capabilities along India's eastern seaboard and carries forward a legacy of resolve in maritime defense.