India completes 4 missile tests showcasing range precision and speed

Includes 1,500km anti-ship TARA Agni scramjet

The Long Range Anti-Ship Missile can hit targets as far as 1,500km and dodges defenses using a tricky flight path.

The TARA kit turns regular bombs into smart ones, meaning less reliance on foreign technology.

The Agni test proved it can carry several warheads to different places at once, boosting strategic strength.

And the scramjet engine? It's paving the way for super-fast cruise missiles that fly over Mach 5.