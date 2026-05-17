India completes 4 missile tests showcasing range precision and speed
India just wrapped up four major missile trials between May 1 and May 10, 2026, showing off some serious upgrades in defense technology.
The lineup included a quasi-ballistic anti-ship missile, the new TARA glide weapon system, a multi-warhead Agni missile, and a scramjet engine.
All these moves signal that India is pushing for better range, precision, and speed in its missiles.
Includes 1,500km anti-ship TARA Agni scramjet
The Long Range Anti-Ship Missile can hit targets as far as 1,500km and dodges defenses using a tricky flight path.
The TARA kit turns regular bombs into smart ones, meaning less reliance on foreign technology.
The Agni test proved it can carry several warheads to different places at once, boosting strategic strength.
And the scramjet engine? It's paving the way for super-fast cruise missiles that fly over Mach 5.