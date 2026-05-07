India completes 'Operation Sindoor' with precision after Pahalgam attack
After the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" to hit terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Military leaders say the mission was all about precision, striking hard while keeping civilians safe.
Daily planning sessions helped keep everything running with what Air Marshal Bharti called "clockwork precision," and India wrapped up the operation once its goals were met.
India uses BrahMos, Akash and Navy
India relied on its own defense tech like BrahMos missiles, Akash systems, and advanced surveillance gear, showing off some serious self-reliance.
The Navy also played a key role by moving ships forward in the Arabian Sea, which pushed the Pakistan Navy into a defensive spot.
Vice Adm. AN Pramod said this move was crucial for keeping things under control and boosting India's strategic edge.