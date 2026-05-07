India completes 'Operation Sindoor' with precision after Pahalgam attack

India uses BrahMos, Akash and Navy

India relied on its own defense tech like BrahMos missiles, Akash systems, and advanced surveillance gear, showing off some serious self-reliance.

The Navy also played a key role by moving ships forward in the Arabian Sea, which pushed the Pakistan Navy into a defensive spot.

Vice Adm. AN Pramod said this move was crucial for keeping things under control and boosting India's strategic edge.