India concerned about citizens in Gulf amid Iran-Israel tensions
India
India is worried about its citizens in the Gulf as tensions escalate after US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, especially during Ramadan.
The government has called for calm, pointing out that unrest in this key region could put people's safety and India's vital energy trade at risk.
MEA condemns attacks on merchant ships
India's Ministry of External Affairs also condemned recent attacks on merchant ships, saying these threaten important trade routes.
Officials are staying alert, in touch with countries in the region as well as other key partners, and Indian missions are in contact with Indian nationals.