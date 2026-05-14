'Unacceptable': India condemns attack on Indian-flagged ship off Oman coast
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the missile attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman. "The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," it said. All Indian crew members aboard the vessel are safe and have been rescued with the help of Omani authorities. However, it did not clarify who carried out the attack.
Maritime security
India reiterates stand on attacks on merchant vessels
The MEA reiterated its stand against attacks on merchant vessels and disruption of maritime trade routes. "India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce...should be avoided," the ministry said in a statement. The attack comes amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route.
Ongoing trade
LPG carriers transit through Strait of Hormuz
In the past 24-hours, two India-bound LPG tankers have crossed Hormuz. The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Symi is on its way to Deen Dayal Port in Kandla with 20,000 tons of liquid propane and butane. Another Vietnam-flagged vessel, NV Sunshine, also completed its transit on Thursday morning and is headed toward New Mangalore port. NV Sunshine picked up the fuel from the UAE's Ruwais refinery.
Security coordination
13 India-flagged ships waiting to pass
The movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz is taking place in close coordination among India's Directorate General of Shipping and various ministries. These include external affairs, defense, and petroleum and natural gas. Currently, 13 India-flagged ships are waiting in the Persian Gulf to pass through this conflict-hit route.