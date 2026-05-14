All Indian crew members aboard the vessel are safe

'Unacceptable': India condemns attack on Indian-flagged ship off Oman coast

By Chanshimla Varah 03:22 pm May 14, 202603:22 pm

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the missile attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman. "The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," it said. All Indian crew members aboard the vessel are safe and have been rescued with the help of Omani authorities. However, it did not clarify who carried out the attack.