External Affairs Ministry condemns lynching of Hindu men in Bangladesh
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly denounced the recent lynching of two Hindu men within a span of one week in Bangladesh. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the "unremitting hostility" against minorities in the neighboring country a "matter of grave concern." He further stated that India wishes for peace and stability in Bangladesh, as well as stronger ties with its people.
Incident details
Das's brutal killing and India's response
In a media briefing, Jaiswal specifically referred to the killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, who was allegedly lynched by a mob for insulting Islam in Mymensingh on December 18. After killing him, the violent mob tied his body to a tree and set it ablaze. Reportedly, he was also fired from his job over allegations of blasphemy. The MEA said it is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and reiterated its commitment to strengthening ties with the country.
Violence statistics
MEA's stance on minority violence in Bangladesh
Days after Das's killing, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal (30), alias Samrat, was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari district on Wednesday night over alleged extortion activities. Meanwhile, the MEA also rejected a "false narrative" allegedly pushed by Bangladesh on such incidents, saying around 2,900 attacks on minorities took place during the current interim government's tenure alone. "We have given statements earlier as well, rejecting the false narrative put out by Bangladesh," said Jaiswal.
Political context
MEA's position on Bangladesh's political developments
The MEA also addressed recent political developments in Bangladesh, including the return of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, from self-imposed exile. His return to Dhaka came ahead of crucial parliamentary elections in February. Jaiswal emphasized India's support for free and fair elections in Bangladesh amid ongoing unrest following the death of political activist Sharif Osman Hadi.