'Cowardly': India condemns Pakistan's airstrike on Kabul hospital, killing 400 

India has strongly condemned Pakistan for its airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul﻿ on Monday night, killing at least 400 people. India's External Affairs Ministry called the attack a "cowardly and unconscionable act of violence," adding that it cannot be justified under any circumstances as a military target. It said Pakistan was trying to "dress up a massacre as a military operation."

Sovereignty breach Attack reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behavior: India India also termed the attack as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability. The Official Spokesperson said it reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behavior and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders. The timing of the attack during Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims, was also criticized by India.

MEA Wanton targeting by Pakistan must stop: India "That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities...makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital," it said. India further called on the international community to hold the "perpetrators of this criminal act accountable and ensure that the wanton targeting by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay."

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Casualty claims Afghanistan claims over 400 killed in the attack Afghanistan has accused Pakistan's military of killing at least 400 people in the airstrike on Kabul's Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital. The hospital, with a capacity of 2,000 beds, was severely damaged in the attack. Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban government, confirmed that around 250 others were also injured and rescue teams are working to control fires and recover bodies from the wreckage. All of the victims were civilians, he added.

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